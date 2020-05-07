Spoiler for WWE Money in The Bank 2020

WWE has published information that can serve as a Spoiler for WWE Money in The Bank 2020. The winner of the women’s match could be a RAW brand fighter.

WWE made the announcement during the Monday Night RAW broadcast on May 4 that the female champion Becky Lynch She will be in the WWE Red Show performing a confrontation with the winner of the 2020 edition of the Money in The Bank Ladder women’s match. This could say that the winner of the ladder match could be a RAW fighter., ruling out the SmackDown fighters.

The WWE RAW fighters who will be present at the event will be Nia Jax, Asuka and Shayna Baszler. In principle, one of these three fighters should win, and the one with the most options is Shayna Baszler. Although she is not loved by fans and the quality of her fights is highly debatable, it seems that the former mixed martial arts fighter still has the support of the WWE board of directors.

Who would you like to win the women’s ladder match?

