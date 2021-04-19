Possible spin-off of the series?

What do we know about the 4th season of ‘Stranger Things’? The idea of ​​a possible spin-off has been widely commented on several occasions Everything indicates that the 4th season will arrive at the end of the year

Gaten matarazzo, the actor who plays Dustin Henderson on ‘Stranger Things’, is open to the idea of ​​a spin-off, something that has been rumored and that fans have embraced as a great way to continue the franchise. The rumors that have been read online have focused on the idea of ​​a plot that would feature Dustin alongside SteveJoe keery), something that the actor himself admits is attractive, although it is unlikely to be a full-length, full-length series. Instead, the actor suggested, it could be a stand-alone story that could unfold over the course of a handful of episodes. Speaking in a past interview, Matarazzo can’t help but be asked a million-dollar question about the show:

“I think a Dustin-Steve spinoff would be nice if it was in a weird niche format. Like they didn’t do a full show,” Matarazzo told ET Online. “… as something like ‘WandaVision’ or like a web series on YouTube, where there are weekly episodes of little stories that they get involved in from time to time, like a parody show. That would be great. I don’t know if a spin-off of the full Dustin and Steve series is sustainable. What are they going to do for a whole season, just them? “-

In an interview last year, the producer Shawn levy commented that the fourth season could be the best of the show considering that the pandemic gave the writers more time to work on the scripts. Levy commented that it had had a very positive impact on the Duffer brothers, “given that for the first time in history, they wrote the entire season before we shot it and they had time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before, so that the quality of these scripts is exceptional, perhaps better than ever. “

At the moment little else is known about the fourth season. Although we have been able to see some photos of the filming and little else, everything indicates that it could be at the end of the year when we could return to Hawkins’s friends.

