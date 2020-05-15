New information comes to us from Windowscentral about the Surface Duo, the new form factor from Microsoft that will hit the market with Android as the operating system.

The truth is that the specifications we knew of this terminal left more questions than answers, but today some light is shed thanks to the data that has fallen into the hands of Zac Bowden.

New data from the Surface Duo

If we ignore this leaked data, the Surface Duo will come with a dual 5.6-inch AMOLED display, resolution 1800 x 1350 and a density of 401 PPP. On the screen on the right we would see an 11 megapixel camera with f / 2.0 aperture, which seems to be the only one we would have on the device. Also and this is something we already knew, we can use the Surface Pen on them.

Inside the Surface duo we would have some surprises and not for good. Remember that we are talking about a terminal that does not look cheap, so we find 6GB of RAM and 64 or 256GB storage it is just correct. In the same way we can forget about 5G since I would mount a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, something that apparently is due to the requirements of Snapdragon 865 with its 5G chip that Microsoft has not been able to find how to integrate it into the current design.

In this aspect I want to emphasize that we are talking about a high-end terminal and that today we are seeing the arrival of 5G mid-range models. It is difficult to think of a premium terminal that does not have the best connectivity, although we will have to wait for it to launch to assess this if it finally takes place.

Other data speaks of a 3,460 mAh battery with charge through the USB Type-C port, although without NFC or wireless charging capacity. It would also have a fingerprint sensor and Android 10 as a version of the operating system, although apparently it would not take long to update to Android 11.

Surface Duo: Specifications.Operating system: Android 10Screen: 2x 5.6 inches, 4: 3 aspect ratio, 1800 × 1350 resolution (401 dpi), AMOLEDProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855Memory: 6 GB of RAMStorage: 64GB / 256GBCamera: 11MP, ƒ / 2.0 1.12umSecurity: FingerprintPorts: 1x USB-C / nanoSIMDrums: 3460mAhPen: Surface Pen

At the moment we still have to wait because there is little we have to decide, but the truth is that to be a disruptive device we expected it to have the latest hardware, something that seems not to be fulfilled.