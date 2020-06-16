Sudden and unreasonable discharge from the iphone battery it is a fairly common problem. Although it is clear that not all users, even those of years, go through this bad experience, some of them do. And although ultimately we will have the possibility to change the battery of the equipment, the most advisable thing is to look for other solutions, like the ones that we are going to teach you in this post.

The first thing you have to know is that there are at least three ways to overcome this difficult trance. Trance that is defined, above all, by the almost immediate exhaustion of the battery and by the overheating of the mobile, more than anything when we launch apps like the Camera or Facebook.

Remedies for rapid discharge of an iPhone battery

Option 1

One of the explanations for this problem may be that you are using an older version of Facebook. However, that has a simple solution. You should try to update it as soon as possible. You can do this from the Google Play Store itself, searching among your already installed apps.

When you have finished with the previous step, we also recommend a modification on the permissions. In Facebook Settings, find the Bluetooth feature, and turn it off. This appears especially when we still have to update the app so, if you don’t see it, you have done well.

Option 2

If you have an iPhone capable of updating to iOS 13 and you haven’t updated it yet, don’t wait any longer. We know that being unable to use the phone for several minutes can be frustrating, but you can cause damage if you continue to postpone this action. Each new version of iOS corrects errors of the previous ones.

Therefore, try to keep your terminal updated to the latest version of its available operating system. This is one of the easiest ways to protect it, avoiding the discharge of the iPhone battery.

In addition, this step will provide you with safer environments for the use of your smartphone.

Option 3

The last alternative that we can propose you has to do with the brightness of the screen. While it may sound unbelievable, having the brightness of your mobile screen too high can drain your battery like you never imagined. Not for nothing is Google and Facebook, for example, increasingly betting on dark modes for their applications. These prevent eye strain and get the most out of the battery.

Apple even has low-power modes, which modify the operation of the iPhone to adapt it to our new needs. In this way, some apps change their appearance while others in the background stop running. You will get a higher percentage of battery almost without noticing it.

But yes, after all these tricks, your iPhone battery is still below three or four hours of screen, it may be time for you to buy a new device or try to replace its battery.

Share it with your friends!