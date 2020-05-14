Return of the ace is a matter of debate at the Catalan club, according to the daily ‘Marca’. Despite the quality, off-field problems are remembered by former club members

In order to strengthen the squad, Barcelona dreams of bringing an old acquaintance: Neymar. However, the possible return of the Brazilian to the Camp Nou is cause for debate at the club, according to the Spanish daily ‘Marca’. On the one hand, the athlete has already proved his quality on the field with the shirt of Barcelona and the national team. On the other hand, he has problems outside the field and many remember that it was the player who asked to leave the Catalan club.

Barcelona want to have Neymar next season (Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ / .)

Photo: Lance!

With this, some well-known names of the club point out that the star’s extra-field life can limit his quality within the four lines. Others recall that the team was stronger with the Brazilian on the pitch and that he was a key player in the 2014/15 Champions League title. Second, Bernd Schuster, a former Barça player, bringing Neymar is what the club’s management should do.

– The team has been lame since Iniesta’s departure. There is a missing player who gives a dribble and one against one. Dembélé and Griezmann have so far not given Barça what they need, the team should be close to winning the Champions League and I think the play is Neymar. Coutinho failed – he said.

However, other distinguished former members consider that negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain is difficult. As said by Carles Rexach, advisor to the club’s presidency, it is impossible to hire the Brazilian star at the moment.

– Analyzing the current situation, I believe that it is impossible for Neymar to return to Barcelona, ​​it is not viable. I think Neymar realized the importance of Barcelona. If he scores a goal here, he appears a lot, now he goes more unnoticed at PSG – he said.

See too:

L reporter! designs duels from the start of the NFL season