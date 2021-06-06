Possible scam in relation to a tribute match to Francesc Arnau

05/31/2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Mossos d’Esquadra have launched an investigation into a possible scam related to a tribute match to former goalkeeper Francesc Arnau. The City Council of Planes d’Hostoles, the native town of the Catalan, has warned of a suspicious collection of money from several residents of La Garrotxa in recent days on behalf of CF Les Planes.

Francesc Arnau, who was in charge of the sports management of Oviedo, passed away suddenly at age 46 last week. The club itself issued a statement informing about what happened: “Our sports director, Francesc Arnau Grabalosa, has passed away. We deeply regret his loss and we accompany his family in these difficult times. Rest in peace.”.

Francesc Arnau was formed in the lower categories of FC Barcelona and came to alternate for two seasons the first team with the subsidiary and finally settled by the hand of Louis Van Gaal. After two seasons, he decided to leave the club for Malaga, where he spent 10 years of his football career until hang up your boots in the 2010/11 season.

After his retirement, he became part of the sports secretariat of the Andalusian club itself between 2015 and 2018 and later signed for Oviedo. Former goalkeeper even rang out strongly in Joan Laporta’s project in his second stage at the head of the Catalan entity.