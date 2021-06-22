Possible revelation tennis players at Wimbledon 2021

Nothing can surprise us in women’s tennis anymore. Each Grand Slam tournament is an opportunity for a player hardly known to the general public to explore her limits and show the world that the equality between all is amazing. Delaying any prediction is something inherent in a WTA circuit in which the favorites suffer more than ever to assert their condition due to the impossibility of having a single easy game or a player to be ruled out of a feat like Krejcikova’s in Paris. Face to Wimbledon 2021, we threw ourselves into the pool anticipating the name of five tennis players who could give the bell and make a tournament well above the expectations that may arise due to their ranking and trajectory.

Although it is true that the Czech tennis player already has a certain reputation and accumulates important results, she is still not perceived as a candidate for a great title. His innate ability to hit the cutback and go up to the net means that he can adapt very well to the grass, as he already demonstrated at Wimbledon 2019, when he was a quarter-finalist and made himself known to the world.

Pure talent of a player with great ability to change spin, heights and speeds, something very useful to be able to succeed on a surface where she already won a title years ago in Mallorca. The Latvian tennis player does not arrive in a good moment of form and confidence, but she can cause an earthquake if she falls in one of the first rounds against a favorite. He has plenty of experience and potential to make an unexpected blow.

A consummate server, the American shows enormous power in her shots and with her ability to dominate from the service she can be a tennis player who defeats any contender for the title. She will not start as seed and will be one of those women to be avoided in the first round by the best.

Many believe that her best stage has passed and that the Italian will not be able to respond to the enormous expectations that had been placed on her years ago. His blazing-fast, flat shots can be very dangerous on a surface where he performs very well, having reached a quarter-finalist in 2018.

She is one of the innumerable tennis players of the Czech school that is in frank evolution and opposes doing one of those tournaments that make her jump to the fore. His tennis is ideally suited to grass and he has been competing on this surface for several weeks now, gaining a good competitive pace. You are about to turn 23 and it may be the ideal time for your career to have an upward turning point.