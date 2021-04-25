Possible return of Cody Bellinger and debut of George Springer

The gardener Cody bellinger of the Angels Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Spring could have a date to return to the field in the MLB 2201.

According to Dave Roberts, Bellinger’s injury will not require any type of surgery, the doctors told him that it is a momentary injury and that at any moment he can open his eyes and be clear of his leg. It is expected that at any time it will be activated by Los Angeles Dodgers .

Cody bellinger has been a notable absence in the Dodgers , the offense of said team has not been as usual in recent games.

While George Springer, who signed for 150 million with the Toronto Blue Jays in the dead season, has not been able to make his official debut in the MLB 2021 with said team, however, Charlie Montoyo, reported that he will possibly return next Tuesday and not the weekend as expected.

Here are the reports: