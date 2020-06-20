After his dismissal as a creative it is not known what will happen to Paul Heyman in the company. The official answer is that he would continue to focus on his career as a superstar on TV, briefly as Brock Lesnar’s manager. Dave Meltzer reports that he is still on a talent contract so he would return to his normal schedule before serving as a creative.

Brock Lesnar’s comeback will affect Paul Heyman

The Wrestling Observer portal indicates that it continues with a contract. Before being promoted as a manager, he was at every Red Label show presenting Vince with stories mainly giving Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar a boost.

The Incarnate Beast has some control over what it does, and all thanks to Heyman, Rousey is also one of those with some power that most stars don’t.

The last time Brock Lesnar was seen on screen was at Wrestlemania 36 when he was defeated by Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and it was also the last time Heyman was seen as a character.

There is a chance that Brock will do a gap year, and if that happens Heyman would be given another superstar to manage while the beast is gone. But this is only a possibility as Lesnar is rumored to be returning before SummerSlam.

