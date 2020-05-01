Afp and .

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, April 30, 2020, p. a15

Lausanne. The UEFA Medical Committee considered that it is possible to think about a resumption of soccer tournaments, interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. This opinion of the organization comes a day after the French leagues decided to definitively cancel their powers, in accordance with the sanitary provisions of their government, and in fear that this decision would be extended in effect it dominated the rest of the European continent.

Fully respecting local legislation, it is possible to foresee a resumption of suspended competitions during the 2019-2020 season, said German professor Tim Meyer, president of the UEFA Medical Committee, although he regretted the decision to cancel tournaments in France.

All organizations considering a resumption of their competitions will provide a complete protocol detailing the sanitary and operational conditions to ensure that the health of those involved is protected, he added.

As in France, the Dutch league has now been officially suspended definitively and Belgium’s could be next.

On the contrary, there are countries where training has resumed and others where they will do so in the coming days. For example, the clubs of the Spanish league will be able to resume a basic practice from May 4.

The head of the Spanish government Pedro Sánchez assumed that the League clubs will be authorized to train again from Monday, although with strict security measures.

Working on an assembly line or fishing boat on the high seas is more dangerous than playing behind closed doors with tournament protocols, which are strict and done by specialists, said Javier Tebas, president of the League.

Players from Spanish clubs will undergo coronavirus tests in a first phase to resume the season in June. Stage two is an individual workout and could start on May 6; The three are small group practices of up to eight players, while the four are group sessions that must last at least two weeks before soccer returns.

The four phases can be completed in a month, according to sources close to the League, which means that professional matches in Spain could resume in mid-June.

While in Italy, sports and political authorities are debating whether to return to Serie A training, but not to resume the tournament. Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has questioned returning to the courts, and I have always said that resuming training does not mean resuming the season, Spadafora said.

.