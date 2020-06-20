Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

There have long been clues that a new Crash Bandicoot game is on the way. This was corroborated in a way by leaking the cover of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, an unannounced title.

Soon after, an industry analyst stated that the official reveal of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be early next week, as part of Summer Game Fest 2020.

Despite this, more footage from the game was leaked today, including some footage from its alleged reveal trailer. What is striking is that one of the screenshots shows a possible release date.

Buy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on Amazon:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time would debut this year

The leaked images give us a first look at several scenes from the new installment, which will have a somewhat different character design. Also, the return of Neo Cortex is confirmed as the antagonist.

We see Crash wearing a special outfit through various types of levels. Coco and a mysterious mask also appear, characters that will accompany the protagonist in this adventure.

One of the screenshots reveals that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time would debut this year on October 9. It is important to mention that, although the images appear to be real, the information has not been officially confirmed.

Finally, it is indicated that the digital purchases of the game will offer as a reward a special skin for Crash and Coco. Below I share some of the leaked screenshots:

Leaked screenshots of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is expected to be officially announced on Monday, June 22. So we will have to wait only a few days to know if the leaks are correct. Of course, here we will have all the details.

In case you missed it: New Crash Bandicoot Mobile Game Now Available

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time would debut this year for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Find all the news related to the franchise at this link.

Source