This weekend, those looking for an entry-level MacBook Pro have stumbled across a little surprise: Apple has doubled the price of RAM expansion of this team. Now, the cheapest model has a cost of expanding the RAM from 8GB to 16GB of 250 euros. The change in price is even more striking if we consider that this equipment was launched just a few weeks ago.

The price change in the input MacBook Pro RAM

During this weekend, Apple has raised the price of the input MacBook Pro RAM expansion. The move from 8GB to 16GB cost until a few days ago $ 100 (or 125 euros) and now it costs $ 200 (or 250 euros). The controversy has arisen immediately since the team was renewed on May 4.

In this upload there are several elements to consider. Starting, we can say that the change in price happens to match extensions of RAM with the MacBook Air 2020. In this team, going from 8GB to 16GB already cost 200 dollars (250 euros). So we have more RAM for the same price on both.

Having said that, we must emphasize that it’s not the same type of ram. While on the MacBook Air we are dealing with one of the LPDDR4X type integrated at 3,733 MHz, on the MacBook Pro it is LPDDR3 integrated at 2,133 MHz. Two different RAM memories, one faster and more modern in the first, another slower and older in the second .

This difference lies in the type of processor that both mount. Yes on macbook air it’s a tenth generation IntelIn the input MacBook Pro it is an eighth generation chip. The latter can only mount a LPDDR3 RAM. It is normal to think that the old technology is cheaper than a new one. But it’s not always like this.

LPDDR3 memory has long since been abandoned on next-generation devices. Thus, the iPhone 11 and iPad Pro 2020, for example, They already mount a RAM of type LPDDR4X. Newer Mac models, including the high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro, also use this memory. Other manufacturers follow a similar path.

This has an effect on the total market to which LPDDR3 can still be traded. In the technology market, economies of scale play a fundamental paper when it comes to offering lower prices. If almost the entire market moves towards a more modern component, its prices will drop. And the previous version may experience an increase in cost due to the loss of economies of scale.

The reduction of the market, together with the loss of economies of scale and adding the impact that COVID-19 has had in the global supply chainhave been able to make obtaining this RAM more expensive. Although here, we must introduce another variable: the price anchoring.

Price anchoring or how to push your customers to one or the other product

The price anchoring (something like “price anchor” or reference price) is nothing more than a pricing strategy for encourage the purchase of the product that you as a company want. Apple is known among price strategists as one of the best in the technology segment. The best definition of this concept is through a simple example:

Price anchoring refers to the practice of establishing a price point that customers can take as a reference when making a decision. Every time you see a $ 25 discount on a price of $ 100, that $ 100 becomes the “anchor” for the $ 75 sale.

Another example is a 50-inch television that costs $ 1,000 and an identical 48-inch television with a price of $ 600. Immediately, the most affordable model is perceived as a “bargain” and tip the buyer’s balance. In the same way that this pricing strategy serves to push a customer down a product, it also works up. Let’s take a look at the prices of the MacBook Pro:

Input macbook pro

MacBook Pro “intermediate”

High-end MacBook Pro

Serial

8th generation Intel Core i5; 8GB of RAM; 256GB SSD

8th generation Intel Core i5; 8GB of RAM; 512GB SSD

10th generation Intel Core i5; 16GB of RAM; 512GB SSD

Add

N / A

Additional 256GB SSD

10th generation Intel Core i5; Additional 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM

Change of price

N / A

250 euros

380 euros

Final price

1,499 euros

1,749 euros

2,129 euros

There is a superior model that places 1TB of SSD memory for an additional 250 euros, but we will leave it out for simplicity. Anchor prices work as follows: they provide a range of reference prices so that the customer shops towards the option you want. In this case and as Apple usually does, the company seeks that the highest possible number of users choose the high-end model.

It is very likely that Apple has miscalculated the sales mix of this equipment for different reasons and that this adjustment of the expansion of RAM is aimed at correcting its initial performance in the market

When we set out to consider the entry-level MacBook Pro, we often ask ourselves two questions: how much RAM and SSD are we going to need. So, if we think we will need to expand one of the two, we start to orbit on higher models. And we become more susceptible to opting for more expensive equipment than we initially thought. Thus, if we add more RAM and SSD to the entry model, we stay very close to the superior model with a better processor and improved RAM.

Here, the entry model acts as the starting price anchor for a MacBook Pro. With this in mind, it is highly likely that Apple saw fewer than expected users who have opted for a superior model. This, coupled with the more than likely increase in the cost of LPDDR3 RAM units, are the possible causes behind the increase in the price of enlargement.

Like any company, Apple makes its sales, price, revenue and margin estimates to run its business. Of course, it’s strange to see a price rise in an expansion, just start a cycle (which suggests an initial calculation error). Of course, the global pandemic has added more uncertainty than usual. If it had had that price from the beginning, the controversy would not have existed.