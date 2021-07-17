Possible reason for Jolie Poirier’s private contact with Conor McGregor

Jolie Poirier tried to contact Conor McGregor by private message before her husband’s fight, Dustin Poirier, with the Irishman at UFC 264. He made the request public and there was some controversy, although the American always downplayed it. Once the fight was over, although not the rivalry, the issue seemed to be put aside.

However, in a recent interview with Newsmax TV, Dana White tried to give an explanation to the contact: “I have not heard, but what I assume is that there was a dispute between both parties over the donation to Poirier’s charity. And I’m sure your wife tried to contact you for that donation. I assure you that this is the reason why she wanted to get closer ». The UFC president is clear about the reason for that request for a private message.

Certainly Jolie Poirier has not spoken at any time so the conversation remains in the air. In any case, Dana White’s explanation is totally logical, so for now we are left with her. There also seems to be no other reason why Dustin Poirier’s wife wanted to contact Conor McGregor.

