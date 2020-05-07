More than a year has passed since the launch of POCOPHONE F1, that phone that became a best seller thanks to an infallible combination: high performance at a reasonable price. After giving no signs of life in 2019, POCO started the year by announcing that it was becoming an independent brand of Xiaomi and that it was preparing a new terminal to succeed POCO F1 and that it would be presented before April.

It is true that April has passed by and we are already in May, but Xiaomi today confirmed the return of the POCO brand And he has done so by convening the press to a launch event next week. Will we finally attend the world presentation of the expected POCO F2?

We will have a new POCOPHONE on Tuesday

Xiaomi has called the media from around the world to the global presentation of a new member of the POCO family. The event, which will be broadcast in streaming, will take place on next Tuesday, May 12 at 2:00 p.m. (Spanish time):

“We know that for many it has been a very long wait. But, finally, #PocoVuelve and from Xiaomi we want to invite you to follow the worldwide presentation of a new model of this family.”

At the same time, from the official POCO global Twitter account, where they have been announcing “the return of POCO” for several days, they have confirmed that it is the second generation, which has led many to speculate on the launch of a possible POCOPHONE F2:

We focus on one thing that truly matters: We surpass ourselves everyday. We can’t wait to reveal the 2nd generation of POCO! #POCOisBACK pic.twitter.com/cCHbpZWKwR – POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 6, 2020

At the moment, it is early for fast forward if we finally meet the successor to POCOPHONE F1, but what we know is that Xiaomi has already registered the POCO F2 brand in China. In addition, in some online stores such as GearBest, it already has a dedicated product page, where it is anticipated that it will bet on power, memory and the camera.

We will have to wait a few days to know the definitive specifications of this new release, but remember that, a few days ago, Google Play certifications told us that the POCO F2 Pro will actually be the Redmi K30 Pro renowned for the global market. On Tuesday we will leave doubts.

