Possible plans for WWE SmackDown tag team titles. After what happened on Friday with the change of champions, now we tell you what will happen with the titles.

Possible plans for WWE SmackDown tag team titles

WWE had everything planned for Wrestlemania 36 But this was changed due to The Miz’s illness and forced the combat that was going to be a triple threat in pairs in a ladder match to become only a triple individual threat in a ladder match.

Last week we saw that the three non-participants in the Wrestlemania match faced off on SmackDown with the result of Big E’s victory, which gave the titles to New Day again.

Today on the Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer has talked about what could happen with the titles, and commented that the idea he has WWE was to do a triple threat match again but this time in pairs, that is, celebrate the match that was stipulated for Wrestlemania 36.

What Meltzer has not said is whether the hand titles are expected to change again, although he hinted that it was not yet clear. if the match was going to take place on a weekly WWE SmackDown show or if it was going to be left to take place on the Money in the Bank PPV next May 10.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.