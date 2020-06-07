It seems that the coronavirus, although still swarming among us, has lost its bellows. In various interviews, various epidemiologists have predicted possible sprouts of the Covid-19 in October.

They do not rule out that there are now small sprouts, such as those that are already being seen, so we must exercise extreme caution at all times.

The Medical Emergencies System of Catalonia also talks about this possible outbreak, which has prepared a technical document establishing a spike in Covid-19 infections in October.

In the worst case scenario, this regrowth could extend until April. Although they establish that this second wave would be half the intensity of the virus than the current one.

Although from the SEM they ask that we be prepared to face this second wave, so the hospitals and health centers must be by then very decongested.

It is believed that current cases can be controlled, but already in October the cases of Covid-19 positives could then increase. At Christmas there would be a peak and the situation could last until April when they would drop and the situation would reach current levels.

Although calm, patience and preparation are requested from the hospitals. Something that has been controlled in the last month. But that could not be done in the worst moment of the cases where the hospitals were at full capacity. We must thus face possible outbreaks of Covid-19.

Such data and forecasts are being developed through supercomputing systems. Although talking about the future is complicated, all professionals agree on it. It is also established by the WHO, although it is more prudent because it asks that citizens be responsible in the different de-escalations that are being produced in several European countries, such as Spain.

Total deceased data

Pending confirmation of the cases of these last 24 hours, according to Health, in Spain there are 240,978 coronavirus cases and a total of 27,134 deaths. According to the figures of the autonomous communities, the cases are 273,688 and the deceased 34,383.