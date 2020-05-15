Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo stunned the world after UFC 249. The 33-year-old American successfully defended the UFC bantamweight championship and announced his retirement. ‘Triple C’ assured that he wants to spend more time with his family, but now, being at the top, his paths multiply.

And it is that just a few minutes after goodbye, the first rumors already began to sound. The first was started by him, allowing himself to be loved by WWE at the press conference after UFC 249.

“I would love to make an appearance in WWE, but what they do, hell. I would like to face Rey Mysterio and kneel, I would also like to deal with Kurt Angle (who was also Olympic Gold, but in Atlanta 1996 and who was fired a few days ago by WWE) ”

On the other hand, there has also been talk of boxing. One of the biggest prospects of the moment, Ryan Garcia, He left an open challenge through social networks.

“Do you think you would give me a good fight in a boxing ring? The boy is 1.63 meters. If you enter the ring with me you will end up retiring forever. Enjoy your MMA championships ”

The challenge is clear and Cejudo did not take long to respond, through his twitter account:

“It would hit you so hard that it would make you forget your bag”

At the moment there is tension in networks, although García had already pointed out before that he has “other matters on July 4 (a very likely fight with Jorge Linares)

Definitely, the announcement of his withdrawal has spread the rumors. The idea that I can come back after a while is also obviously handled. Cejudo has many options in hand, but for now, and after being the 2008 Olympic gold medalist in Beijing and the UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion, he is retired.