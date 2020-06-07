WWE brings us NXT Takeover: In Your House

Tonight we can see NXT Takeover: In Your House on WWE Network, NXT’s first Takeover since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Every time a Takeover approaches, rumors about who could go up on the company’s main roster skyrocket. The last one to do it has been Matt Riddle, that this week announced his promotion to SmackDown.

Candidates to upload to the main roster

Some rumors place Tommaso Ciampa on the main WWE roster. They allege that there is no point in stopping the emergence of Karrion Kross in NXT and that empowering another talent would be a worthy farewell for Ciampa.

Others bet on the rise of the loser of the fight between Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream. Theories point to the arrival of The Undisputed Era on the main roster. It would be due to the irrelevant roles played by Strong, O’Reilly and Fish since they lost their respective titles.

However, this hypothesis is not supported, since other rumors suggest that Adam Cole could have a rivalry with Walter once he loses the NXT UK Championship.

The arrival of the Austrian to the yellow mark would confirm Imperium’s dominance, which already has the NXT tag team championships.

In the case of Velveteen Dream, his promotion seems less likely.

We’ve also heard a lot about the possibility of Johnny Gargano or Keith Lee being promoted to the main roster.

In case of promotion Gargano, so should Candice LeRae, due to the storyline in which both are. Who knows if we could see a DIY meeting on SmackDown or RAW again if Ciampa also ascends.

Will we see Keith Lee on the main roster?

The Keith Lee thing has been rumored since before he even won the NXT North American Championship. In Survivor Series he left everyone surprised when He was able to eliminate Seth Rollins and had Roman Reigns on the ropes.

His confrontation with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble is also remembered, many saw a dream match for a few moments.

Many are the fighters who They could make the big leap after tonight. What will WWE have in store for us?

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.