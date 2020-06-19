Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Crash Bandicoot returned with remasters that were liked by fans and a best seller. That is why it is not unreasonable to think that you could return with a completely new adventure. If you would like that to happen, you will be happy to know that everything indicates that this will be the case, since its possible name and cover were leaked.

The thing is, it was recently discovered that Taiwan’s game rating council registered a game called Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in its database. There it is mentioned that it will be a launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

That’s not all, since the cover of the game was also registered in the database. There we can see what would be his official art and also that Toys for Bob would be his developer studio.

We present the cover below:

In case you don’t know, Toys for Bob is a studio owned by Activision. This company was in charge of the Skylanders saga and also worked on Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. So, he already has experience in the platformers and in this saga.

A new installment of Crash Bandicoot has long been rumored

It should be mentioned that there are reasons to think that a new installment of Crash will be announced sooner or later. We say this since there have been several rumors and reports about it.

In addition, a few hours ago Activision sent a puzzle to some media, which to be completed showed a mask that appears to be from this saga. Thus, everything indicates that this information will be made official soon.

And you, what do you think about this news? Are you excited about the return of Crash Bandicoot? Tell us in the comments.

