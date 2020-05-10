Possible meeting of The Bar at WWE Money in the Bank

Possible meeting of The Bar in WWE Money in the Bank in the fight between Cesaro and Jeff Hardy that we will have in the PPV Pre-Show.

Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy is back on SmackDown, during the weeks we have been showing some videos of her life and her hardest moments. From his promotion to the main event until his multiple arrests for unauthorized use of dangerous substances. Some very interesting videos that showed us about the extreme puzzle.

During those videos he used to appear Sheamus rebuking Michael Cole, saying Jeff Hardy doesn’t deserve the attention he gets. In the SmackDown before Money in the Bank Jeff came out, and gave a promo in which he would call Sheamus so that those things he had been saying said them to his face. That’s how it went Sheamus showed up and told Hardy that he has already been given many second chances and that he has missed them all. After that exchange of words they moved into action and Jeff hit the Celtic Warrior with a Whisper in the Wind and a Swanton Bomb.

After these events, a confrontation could be expected at Money in the Bank … But no! Jeff Hardy is going to face Cesaro.

Money In The Bank 2020 preview: Jeff Hardy vs Cesaro

This fight is not that the truth is much understood, they 2 have not built anything for this PPV but in the same way They are two spectacular fighters who, if they have time, could give a very good fight.

But here Another surprising news, this fight has been scheduled for the pre-show. Surprising, seeing on the main card a fight perhaps less attractive and just as poorly built as that of R-Truth vs MVP. WWE has decided so and we will see this Cesaro vs Jeff Hardy in the Money in the Bank pre-show.

The Bar meeting

We will be attentive because an appearance of Sheamus may be probable which would lead to a meeting of The Bar, this can be something very interesting.

We will see what happens in a few hours and we will be attentive also to that Pre-show of the event.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.