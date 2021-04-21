Possible Island Reversal Leaves Bitcoin Bulls Stranded

Compartir

Months ago, when the price of Bitcoin topped $ 13,000, leading analysts said “the train has left the station,” and they were right. Or maybe a rocket would have been a better analogy. The cryptocurrency took off and has yet to refuel – until now.

With momentum waning, the bears have staged an “island reversal” that could push prices higher again for some time. Here’s what to expect from the tropical sound pattern that could leave bulls stranded for some time.

Technical Analysis Education: What is an Island Investment?

According to Investopedia, an “island reversal” is a price pattern on a daily candlestick chart that has a space on each side of the structure. “This price pattern suggests that prices may reverse whatever trend they are currently exhibiting, be it upward to the downside or downward,” a description reads.

Bitcoin’s recent price action fits the pattern and conditions that validate its existence in a “T”. An island reversal is formed after a long trend that leads to the pattern. Bitcoin’s performance has been incredible since March of last year.

At the climax of the trend, there is an initial price gap, followed by a consolidating price group. Finally, there is a gap down the daily chart, which establishes the “price island isolated from the previous trend.”

The theory behind the pattern suggests that the remaining gaps will remain unfilled for some time.

Price action matches “island reversal” pattern | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Will bulls be stranded on Bitcoin Bear Island?

The island reversal was initially spotted by one of Twitter’s top crypto technical analysts on the CME BTC futures chart. And while islands are typically associated with sun and sand, the island left here in Bitcoin could be deserted for some time, but how long?

An enlarged view of the chart could provide some ideas of what is to come.

Bitcoin Could Lose RSI, But Find Support At Stochastic Trend Line | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The Bitcoin island reversal comes at a time when indicators are finally turning down, the short-term parabolic curve has been violated, and a bearish wedge has formed in higher timeframes.

The fundamentals are bullish and more BTC are leaving the exchanges every week. Perhaps a sell-off could scare stronger hands into selling their coins.

But all is not lost for Bitcoin. The stock-to-flow model and the world’s best analysts project much higher prices of hundreds of thousands per coin.

There is also potentially another parabolic curve in the works that has yet to fully develop and that keeps the prevailing uptrend intact, even if things turn volatile over the next few weeks.

