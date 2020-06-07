With the return of soccer in Spain around the corner, the institutions in turn begin to prepare with the intention of close the 2019/20 season in the best way. One of them is the Celta de Vigo by Néstor Araujo, mexican footballer who suffered a terrible entrance during one of the club’s training sessions.

In an effort to recover the ball by sweeping through it, the Cement stonemason received a strong stomp from his teammate Gabriel Fernandez, Uruguayan footballer who works in the offensive axis of the Spanish institution. The images were taken up by the official account of the club, who even “blamed” the Mexican for the strong entrance.

💥😬Card, @ NESTOR4ARAUJO! Volver # VolverEsGanar # IstoTaménÉAfouteza pic.twitter.com/flNVtjVSIw – RC Celta 👏 # IstoTaménÉAfouteza (@RCCelta) June 6, 2020

Knowing this, Néstor Araujo decided to answer humorously labeling the Uruguayan footballer by the stomp received. In addition, the central defender zoomed into his face, bringing out the pain he felt after entry. However, the club replied, assuring that the move had been strong but loyal To the ball.

The 28 year old Aztec arrived at the celestial picture in July 2018 from the Santos Laguna. With Celta de Vigo, Nestor Araujo He has managed to make a main hole in the defensive zone to such a degree of converting four scores and two assists in a total of 60 disputed commitments.

And red for @ ToroFernandez26 clearly looks like he leaves the heels on my ankle 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8vuEbiphwo – Nestor araujo (@ NESTOR4ARAUJO) June 6, 2020