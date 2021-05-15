possible in August but, will it restore normalcy?

Will group immunity be achieved in August? What implications will it have? Can you say goodbye to masks? It is feasible if the vaccination rate continues to increase during the holidays, but to reach that magical 70% of coverage it will not be to “blow the whistle” and suddenly return to pre-pandemic life.

Last Monday, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, set a date for the collective immunity: By August 17, 33 million citizens will be protected against Covid-19, but experts in epidemiology, public health, vaccinology and immunology prefer not to set deadlines, quantify percentages or associate figures with too many expectations.

The most important thing now is keep vaccinating, do it fast Y do not leave a single dose without putting; so say the presidents of the Spanish Society of Immunology (SEI), Marcos López Hoyos; from the Spanish Association of Vaccination (AEV), Amós García Rojas; the vice president of the Spanish Epidemiology Society (SEE), Óscar Zurriaga; and the Faculty of Preventive Medicine and Public Health of the Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba, José Luis Barranco.

What is herd immunity and how is it calculated?

The group immunity is indirect protection that is achieved in the face of an infectious disease because there is a high percentage of the population that either is vaccinated, or has already passed it, so that these people act as a firewall against the virus, slowing its spread.

It is not the same in all diseases: For example, in measles the ideal is between 80% and 85%.

As measured? With the basic reproductive number R0, which estimates how many people an infected individual can transmit to. In measles it reaches 18, hence the herd immunity rate is so high; in the case of SARS-CoV-2 settled between two and threeTherefore, the number of people who must be protected to cut transmission must be around 70%, explains López Hoyos.

It is not a “from here, fetén”

But you have to take into account a multitude of factors, one of them the variants that appear which, due to their greater transmissibility, can modify the R index and, with it, the figure at which group immunity is set.

“It’s about approximations: there is no univocal calculation to say that from here on it is fetén “, continues José Luis Barranco, who adds that the percentage”it is not all or nothingIt does not mean that when I reach 70%, I do, but 69.9% do not. “

In addition to the figure being debatable and may be subject to change, it is not enough to reach it, but there must be a mixed cast.

“We could not be talking about group immunity even if we had 90% if the other 10% were all together in another place: that would imply that it has not been achieved. That is why talking about a percentage is only an estimate, the best is the higher the better“adds Zurriaga.

This expert gives Israel as an example, where the Jewish community has already reached a considerable level of protection, “but in the Palestinian part have nothing. If we counted all of them, we could be saying that it is achieved, but one area is completely separated from the other “.

Do the infected count? And the partially vaccinated?

In its calculations, the Government has only the people who have completed the guideline (two doses for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca and one for Janssen). “A person is first vaccinated or correctly vaccinated when two doses have been put although it has been seen that one is highly effective, “emphasizes Barranco.

However, group immunity is not only reached by vaccination, also for natural immunity acquired with contagion.

In Spain everyone is being vaccinated, infected or not, although in the case of those under 65 years of age who have been vaccinated within six months of diagnosis, they are considered to have completed the regimen with a single dose, depending on the vaccination strategy.

So, in Zurriaga’s opinion, those who have been in contact with the virus they also have that firewall function: “As far as we know, there is a certain immunity that prevents them from having the most serious forms of the disease, which is important because the same thing happens with vaccines, they do not protect 100% either and we are seeing that some cases develop mild and asymptomatic cases” .

Is the forecast realistic?

For Zurriaga, it can even be anticipated before August: “Everything is possible, but it depends on the vaccines you have and the speed at which they are given. The ability to administer doses can be perfectly achieved because the bottleneck comes from the number of doses available. “

At the current rate, “obviously not, but The one now is not the real one or the one that will be next month: With the arrival of vaccines, the muscle that the communities will demonstrate in terms of operational capacity will be much greater, “says Barranco, who believes that the main risk It can be him citation system.

“We talk about hundreds of thousands weekly in some of them, to which the risk that it’s vacation time both health personnel and the general population. All this must be planned in advance, “he warns.

López Hoyos talks more about start of the school year, because the holidays will also coincide with the vaccination of younger people who move more, “and it is going to cost that it goes to the appointment”.

The SEI president sees unfeasible for people to get vaccinated in another territory by means of a displacement, as the Ministry of Health has said: “Everyone has to be vaccinated in their region because there is no capacity” and it could lead to an overload of the communities that receive the most tourism.

And what will happen when it arrives?

“Of course this will not be that you suddenly reach that coverage, blow the whistle and there is a brutal change in the forms that have characterized our forms throughout the pandemic. It will be a process in which there will be things that will stay forever, like hand washing “, adds García Rojas.

Others like mask “possibly, and in a first phase, will be eliminated for vaccinated people in open and ventilated spaces, but you will have to keep in the closed“.

The president of AEV insists on his message of “calm, prudence and patience Y pay attention to what they recommend health authorities “because what happened last summer during the de-escalation” was completely regrettable. “

“We did it without vaccination and with too much joy on the part of everyone, and that made what was achieved with confinement disappeared after the summer. We were pretty careless“, he regrets to warn that” we are still in a pandemic and we have to keep measurements of protection”.

Zurriaga, for his part, estimates that from 50% vaccination coverage can start talk about a relaxation, but the “problem is to create a precedent that serves so that everyone clings to it, whether or not they are vaccinated. Obviously, those who are not vaccinated should not be without restrictions, but the vaccinated could also be transmitting viruses.”

For what he would advocate for be “a little more restrictive”, although he understands that “it will be difficult to do so, firstly because in terms of tourism it is important that the restrictions are not too many, and secondly because everyone is very tired and wanting to break free somehow. “

And he is convinced that the mask is going to be a bargaining chip, although he thinks that “it should be the measure that should stay longer“, always depending on how:” if you’re in the middle of the mountain, obviously it doesn’t make much sense; in a crowded place, even if it is outdoors, it would be advisable to keep it “.

“You have to always put the more reasonable and “achievable measures“If someone is going to bathe in the sea, they are not going to put on the mask, it is obvious,” he ditch.

The end of the hardest phase, but the virus will still be there

The epidemiology expert considers that relaxation should not be considered like this until reaching the alert level of the new normal, which implies an incidence of 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“As we come from a very bad situation, to say now that we are at a national level in an incidence of 130 is to see it well; we’re not okay at all, not yet“, he warns.

For López Rojas, achieving herd immunity “means the hardest phase stop“, but not the end of the pandemic; From there, it will be necessary to study “how long the immunity will last in each type of population by age and group of pathology and consider all the measures to be taken next because the virus is going to be there.”

However, the target right now you think should be one: vaccinate more and as quickly as possible, and if we reach 70% in July, “well, great, and if it is in September, we are not going to get frustrated either because we have been a very hard year or so and when we have set those goals and they are not achieved, it seems that it has been a failure “.

“Let’s not get obsessed with setting deadlines; We are going to advance clearly and without setting a specific limit because the important thing is that many doses are coming and they are being put. And that is the important thing, that no vaccine is left in the fridge, “he insists.