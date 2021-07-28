Possible gene therapy for glaucoma

Glaucoma is the result of neurodegeneration of the optic nerve, the bundle of axons in the ganglion cells of the retina that transmit signals from the eye to the brain to produce vision. Available therapies slow vision loss by reducing elevated pressure in the eye; however, some glaucomas progress to blindness despite normal pressure in the eye.

Research carried out by Bo Chen’s team from the Icahn School of Medicine, part of Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, has revealed that a form of gene therapy protects optic nerve cells and preserves the vision in mouse models of glaucoma. The results suggest a way to develop neuroprotective therapies for glaucoma, one of the leading causes of visual impairment and blindness.

As far as the authors of the new study know, this is the first to show that activating the calcium-modulating CaMKII pathway helps protect retinal ganglion cells against various lesions and in multiple glaucoma models.

The CaMKII (calcium / calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II) pathway regulates key cellular processes and functions throughout the body, including retinal ganglion cells in the eye. However, the precise role of CaMKII in retinal ganglion cell health is not well understood. Inhibition of CaMKII activity, for example, has been shown to be protective or detrimental to retinal ganglion cells, depending on conditions.

Light enters the front of the eye and reaches the retina. Photoreceptors on the back of the retina convert light into signals and send them to retinal and bipolar ganglion cells. The axons of the retinal ganglion cells form the optic nerve, which carries signals from the eye to regions of the brain that process vision. (Image: National Eye Institute)

Using an antibody marker for CaMKII activity, Chen’s team found that signaling of the CaMKII pathway was compromised whenever ganglion cells in the retina were exposed to toxins or crush trauma to the optic nerve. suggesting a correlation between CaMKII activity and retinal ganglion cell survival.

Looking for ways to intervene, the study authors found that activation of the CaMKII pathway with gene therapy was protective of retinal ganglion cells. Administering gene therapy to mice just before a toxic insult causing rapid cell damage, and just after crushing the optic nerve (causing slower damage), increased CaMKII activity and effectively protected cells. ganglion cells of the retina.

Among mice treated with gene therapy, 77% of retinal ganglion cells survived 12 months after toxic injury, compared with 8% of cells in mice that did not receive such therapy. Six months after the optic nerve was crushed, 77% of the ganglion cells in the retina had survived versus 7% of the cells in mice that did not receive the gene therapy.

Similarly, potentiation of CaMKII activity by gene therapy was shown to be protective of retinal ganglion cells in glaucoma models based on elevated ocular pressure or genetic deficiencies.

The study is entitled “Preservation of vision after CaMKII-mediated protection of retinal ganglion cells”, has been funded by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), and has been published in the academic journal Cell. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)