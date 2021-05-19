possible first look at the new design

A few hours ago we let you know that, according to Jon Prosser, The Apple Watch Series 7 will arrive with a renewed design. This would align with the look that we have already seen in the latest apple products, including the iPhone 12, the iPad Pro and the 24 ″ iMac. Thus, the aforementioned YouTuber has not taken too long to share with us a first look at the seventh generation of the smartwatch.

Prosser, while it is true that he has been successful in his leaks lately, also has some flaws in his short “career” as a leaker. Because of the above, we’d better take your Apple Watch Series 7 report with a grain of salt. As with the AirPods Max, AirTags and 24 ″ iMac, the YouTuber supposedly he was able to see actual images of the Apple Watch Series 7. These served as the basis for creating some unofficial renders.

If the filtration is correct, we are before The biggest Apple Watch design change since the fourth generation. The latter, while retaining the characteristic appearance of the previous models, reduced the dimensions of its frames to give more prominence to the screen. However, The Apple Watch Series 7 would bet on a chassis with flatter and straighter edges. Yes, it is the same path that Apple followed with the iPhone 12.

The same screen, the same frames

According to Prosser himself, the Apple Watch Series 7 would retain the same screen sizes of the predecessor models. Now, you’ve also heard that Apple is testing prototypes with reduced frames and consequently with slightly larger screens. Of course, it did not guarantee that these news will reach the final version of the smartwatch, since it could not get the specifications.

Another option that cannot be ruled out, and that Prosser himself puts on the table, is that we are actually looking at the design of the Apple Watch Watch Series 8. This would be unlikely, as other reports, including one by Ming-Chi Kuo of 2020, they agree that the Apple Watch Series 7 will offer a renewed look. In addition, it seems that this year Apple will finish adapting its main devices to new design language.

Read this too …