Possible first look at Supergirl on the set of the Flash

After getting the first look at Supergirl’s costume in the movie yesterday “The Flash”, now we could be before the first look at the character on the set.

It is not really confirmed what we are seeing, but these would be the first images of the film’s set. We clearly have what it would be Central cityWell, we see a taxi or a bus with the name of the city (even the bus has an image of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman), a luxurious car that is speculated that it could be Bruce Wayne’s, but what is most striking is that figure that is elevated in the sky.

Being from afar we do not know exactly what we see, but Yes, she would look like a young woman with short brown hair and a blue suit with a red tone on the shoulders, very much in line with the image that director Andy Muschietti advanced yesterday. An outfit that we already said is reminiscent of Superman’s daughter in Injustice, Lara Lane Kent.

At the moment no details have been given of how this Supergirl will fit into the film, nor what link will they put with Henry Cavill’s Superman, and if, for example, she will grab that famous open sheath that we saw in “The Man of Steel”, which we know that Zack Snyder had ambitious plans in this regard.

The Flash solo movie has no official synopsis yet. Its theatrical release is set for the November 4, 2022, after years of postponing its arrival, and after passing through the hands of several directors. The attention of fans is fixed on the film to see what news it brings to the status quo of the DC movie universe as there have been many rumors pointing to the line that it will bring some kind of reboot, almost a kind of new starting point.