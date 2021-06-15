Possible first art of Mighty Thor in the movie Thor 4

New promotional arts for the film hit the Internet “Thor: Love and Thunder” on the occasion of the end of the filming of the film. The material that has been delivered to the film crew to celebrate the end of production left us a few weeks ago an art in which we saw Thor, and now he could leave us a first sneak peek at Mighty Thor.

Specifically, four t-shirts arrive delivered to the film team, and one of them is the one that would leave a first approach to how Jane Foster might look like Mighty Thor in the movie, being a design quite close to that of the comics. However, it must be clarified as always that these arts need not always be final.

The Mighty Thor design of this art is quite reminiscent of the character artist Russell Dauterman made for the original design of Jane Foster as Thor in the Thor comic, back in 2014, in collaboration with writer Jason Aaron. The shirt also features new armor designs for Thor and Valkyrie, but Jane Foster Thor’s design is the biggest surprise, as Marvel has kept the design a secret until now (if the image of the shirt).

The other t-shirts include designs that are less specific to the movie’s design. They look more like generic Thor designs or that What If…? Comic book cover. in which for the first time Jane Foster took the hammer of Thor.