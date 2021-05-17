Possible description of Hawkman’s ship in Black Adam

Filming of “Black Adam” It has been going on for several weeks. However, not much new information arrives about her. A film about which there is a lot of interest because it will not only take a character like Black Adam to the cinema, but it is also planned that we will see other very beloved heroes of the DC universe as part of the Justice Society of America (JSA). So we are going to see Carter Hall / Hawkman, Dr. Fate or Atom Smasher among others.

In the past we have seen images of the construction of a film set of what looked like a ship. Now some more concrete details arrive that give us clues about how the alien world of Thanagar from which Carter Hall / Hawkman originates will be approached. Specifically, what we have is a description of what will Hawkman’s alien ship look like in the movie.

This information comes from the hands of the guys from Murphy’s Multiverse who affirm through exclusive information to which they have had access that what we saw on set was Hawkman’s Thanagarian Star Cruiser. They even offer some additional detail in the following text published on their website:

Is awesome. It’s sleek… it has this curved look… a raised circular seating area in the rear and a large set of long red lights that curve from the rear to the ceiling. There is a corner of the ship’s infirmary (reclining bed with instruments around it) and what appears to be a bar with glass chairs. The Hawkman symbol in gold appears centered on the ground. Also one of the aisles has a red Hawkman logo glowing at the end of it. Pretty cool.

This coincides with some of the photos from the filming set that show the construction of Hawkman’s ship, although we will have to continue waiting to be able to confirm this information.

Joining Johnson and Hodge in the film are Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I Love Before”) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (“Euphoria”) as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (“GoldenEye”) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi. (“Person of Interest”) as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu (“Young Rock”), Marwan Kenzari (“The Old Guard”) Mohammed Amer (“Ramy”), James Cusati-Moyer (“Prodigal Son”) and Bodhi Sabongui (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) are also part of the cast of the film although their character has not yet been announced.

The film began filming this past April and has a theatrical release set for the July 29, 2022.

Via information | Murphy’s Multiverse