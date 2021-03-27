Possible dates for the filming of Ant-Man 3 and Captain Marvel 2

Marvel Studios continues unstoppable in their productions of future projects. In this month of March several series shootings are planned, and now we are going to future productions of films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically to “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” already “Captain Marvel 2”.

According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, these two Marvel Studios sequels will begin filming on May 31. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will shoot in London and Atlanta, and “Captain Marvel 2” will be produced in London and Los Angeles. While Ant-Man 3 is scheduled to wrap up filming on September 24, Captain Marvel 2 has no end date.

The production title of this third Ant-Man film would be “Goat Rodeo.” This expression is often used in slang to refer to a great fiasco, or a shipwreck situation. Is it a clue of what we could see in the movie?

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will recover Ant-Man and Wasp (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) to somehow confront the villain Kang the Conqueror (Johnathan Majors), who in the comics has the ability to travel in the weather. We will also have the returns of the original Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), in addition to having the adult version of Cassie Lang, this time played by Kathryn Newton.

As for “Captain Marvel 2”, Brie Larson will reprise the role of Carol Danvers to face the mysterious villain played by Zawe Ashton. However, Carol will not be alone, as she will receive the help of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who will debut earlier in the future television series “Ms. Marvel ”from Disney +. There are also rumors that point in the line of a possible appearance of Blue Marvel.

Via information | Film & Television Industry Alliance | Derek Cornell | Production Weekly