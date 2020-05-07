Cold records in capitals in the South, Southeast, Midwest, Rondônia and Acre are expected to occur by May 11.

THE the dawn of this Thursday, May 7, could be the coldest of the year so far in several capitals, such as Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo, Campo Grande, Cuiabá and Rio Branco. The chance of a record in Florianópolis cannot be completely ruled out.

The reason for a sharp drop in temperature is the greatest effect of a strong and large mass of cold air of polar origin over Brazil in the coming days. On Thursday and Friday, May 7 and 8, the peak of the cold should occur especially in the southern states

Until May 11, during the passage of this strong and massive mass of cold air over Brazil, there is a great chance of establishing the new cold records in capitals in the South, Southeast, Midwest, Rondônia and Acre.

Photo of Angela Ruiz, Sao Paulo (SP)

Cold records until 6/5/2020

Check out the lowest temperatures recorded in the capitals of these Regions until 6/5/2020, according to data from automatic (without assistance from a person) and conventional (weather observations by a person) meteorological stations from INMET – Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia

Capital (UF)

T min (° C) until 6/5/20

record date

Porto Alegre (RS)

11.5 °

may 4th

Florianópolis (SC)

11.3

April 16

Curitiba (PR)

6.6

April 16

Sao Paulo-SP)

13.0

May 5th

Rio de Janeiro – RJ)

13.8

may 4th

Belo Horizonte (MG)

14.1

1 May

Vitória (ES)

17.4

April 28

Brasilia DF)

13.1

May 3

Goiania (GO)

15.4

may 4th

Campo Grande, MS)

11.9

April 16

Cuiabá (MT)

17.1

April 17

Rio Branco (AC)

17.4

April 19th

Porto Velho (RO)

–

hasn’t given

Live Climatempo: cold Mother’s Day weekend

Mother’s Day weekend will be icy

See too:

Forecast Brazil – Cold front advances over southern BA