Possible casting of Sinestro for HBO Max’s Green Lantern series

It has long been confirmed that the series “Green Latern” HBO Max will feature the presence of Sinestro, in addition to Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott, who will act as protagonists, or the Green Lantern Kilowog. It is assumed that in this month of April the filming of the series will start, but there are no excessive details. In fact, although we know that some casting has been done, They have not announced any names of actors and actresses for the cast.

Now comes the news of a casting call that clearly points towards the search for an actor to give life to the mythical villain Sinestro, which indicates that the entire cast is not yet selected, and perhaps puts in check that supposed start of filming on April 12 as it was said, in Los Angeles.

The character is described as “a warrior monk” and they are looking for someone in his 40s to play the “greatest of all the Green Lanterns” who will serve as a “strategic commander.” He will be a regular on the series and his darker side has been prominently displayed. So we may see the Sinestro Corps make an appearance at some point on the HBO Max series.

[THAAL SINESTRO]

(Male, 40 years old, any ethnicity)

The greatest of all Green Lanterns, Sinestro is like a warrior monk, the personification of grace under pressure. Act like Strategic Corps Commander and all the Lanterns follow his orders without question. Although he is revered for his incomparable willpower and wisdom, a darker destiny contradicts his Zen demeanor.

[Personaje regular de la serie]

It is interesting that this description places it as we see as part of the Green Lantern Corps, namely, does not use the yellow power ring, which is the most common image we have in mind when thinking of him as a villain. Possibly it is a development that we see in some way in the series, or in other future projects.

The series will be written by Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith and produced by Greg Berlanti. It is described as a series that spans several decades and galaxies and will feature the Green Lanterns, the “galactic policemen” who patrol the known and unknown universe. The series will focus on the Lanterns of the Earth Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott, distributing them to each of them at different times to go through the history of the Corps. At the moment, we still have no release date.

