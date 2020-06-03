Are face masks to protect against the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 disease? The answer should be very simple, but it is not. For practical purposes, it can protect you, but only if you use it correctly: Covering your nose and mouth, not just one or the other, and less if you wear it on your neck or for a while. But, bringing it does not ensure that you can not get it if you do not bring eye protection or if, after you get somewhere and take off your mask and eye protection (such as face shields, glasses and glasses) you touch your infected hands unwashed.

In summary, there is a good chance that you will get COVID-19 and enter the statistics even using protection, but not as much as if you don’t use it AND WASH YOUR HANDS.

A new study published in The Lancet journal that analyzed data from 44 other investigations involving more than 25,000 people in 16 countries. (Seven of these studies included COVID-19, 26 involved SARS and 11 involved MERS), revealed that there are different types of percentages in the probability of contagion using masks.

With social distancing, the chances of infection or transmission of the disease were 3% when people were kept at a distance of at least 1 meter, but increased to 13% when they were less distant. They also found that for every 3 meters of distance added, the chance of getting coronavirus was cut in half.

With face masks, the probability of infection or transmission was 3% with a mask compared to 17% without a mask, a reduction of more than 80%. TOAdditional analyzes in healthcare settings found that N95 masks were 96% effective in protecting workers in these settings, while other types of masks (such as surgical masks) were 77% effective.

For eye protection, the chance of infection or transmission was 6% with protection and 16% without protection.

There is an 85% chance that you will not get it if you use all sanitary measures. Remember it well now that you’re back on the street.

