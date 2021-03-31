“Possessed by Satan and cocaine” killed his father and now wants to be allowed to study to be a Catholic priest in a Connecticut jail



He has 50 years to go.

Jan Gawlik, a convicted murderer who says he is studying to become a Catholic priest in a Connecticut jail, lost his legal battle against state prison officials whom he accused of violating his constitutional rights. by blocking your orders for used religious books and other materials.

On Monday 22, the US Supreme Court refused to hear Gawlik’s appeal of a Connecticut Court of Appeals ruling, upholding the decision of a state judge who found his rights were not violated and that he could have ordered new books.

Gawlik (56) is serving a 60-year prison sentence for killing and dismembering his elderly father Jozef Gawlik (90), in New Britain in 2011. He said he was possessed by Satan and high on cocaine when he did so, but has since dedicated his life to God and wants to be a priest.

Representing yourself in court casesGawlik argued that officials from the Cheshire Correctional Institution violated his constitutional rights, including freedom of religion, by blocking his orders for used Catholic books, prayer cards and other materials. In your request to the Supreme Court to hear your appeal, he described himself as a “future Catholic priest who studies for himself.”

Connecticut prisons have a policy that prohibits inmates from receiving books that are not in “new condition” and requires them to order them directly from publishers, literary clubs, and bookstores, in an effort to prevent contraband from entering prisons.

Prison officials testified during the lower court trial that it is easier introduce drugs, weapons, secret messages and other contraband in prisons through used books, because they often wear restraints and can hide things, reported Radio 1010 Wins.