Marlene Santos Alejo

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. a11

Mario Trejo, former manager of Pumas and Veracruz, recognized that there is an old custom of making dollar contracts to foreign players, so he finds the goal of reducing the number of foreigners and seeking to make new agreements in pesos is right because we are in Mexico and that is our currency.

Likewise, he recommended to all those enrolled in soccer to have a very open mind to collaborate with the clubs and get the Mexican football forward. If our club is well, we will all be well.

He approved the upcoming austerity measures. “If in every club everyone – administrators, coaches and players – sit down to talk, there will be understanding … It is understandable that there is a downward wage adjustment for everyone” due to the crisis caused by the pandemic.

He said managers will seek a uniform way to hire. “There can be a base salary – in the clubs I worked with, we always manage it that way – and add compensation for achievements, if you stay in the first place, if you manage to advance among the top eight, if we are goalscorer champions, anyway.”

After highlighting that technicians like Miguel Piojo Herrera are setting the example by agreeing to earn less, he said that there should be no conflict. An alteration like the one that caused the pandemic will always have an impact, not only on our industry, but on all people and companies. Today soccer has suffered and had to stop to protect the integrity of its members, he said.

▲ Mario Trejo said the downward salary adjustment is understandable.Photo Jam Media

Trejo admitted that the teams earn a lot of money, “but they also have important expenses. I am convinced that television stations and sponsors will want to adjust their economies, so that is why we must all face the situation with a very open mind, with intelligence and good intentions so that this does not affect us too much.

The rest is accommodated, budgets, calendars will be adjusted, sanitary protocols will be determined, as well as internal affairs; it is a matter of criteria and hopefully the little ones that always want to take advantage do not emerge.

He stressed that the clubs’ pocket is badly beaten, because although they had no income they had to make payments. “We all have to help there, cooperate. There will be no head that does not understand this. And when our club is well, we will all be proud to belong, we must feel it ours, defend it, take care of it and take it on the best path.

“This has to be lifted, it is going to be difficult, it may include disagreements and rough edges to be ironed out, but we must align ourselves for the benefit of our football, of our competition … At this point I see that many are already eager to start joint training, but there are to be careful, first is health ”, he concluded.

.