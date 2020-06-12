PGA Tour golf returned, with round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The British Justin Rose and the American Harold Varner III closed the first day of activities -after a 96-day suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic- at the top of the tournament, with a 63-hit card (-7).

It was a positive day for Tamaulipas Abraham Ancer, who remained one of the leaders, with -6. The other Mexican, Carlos Ortiz, finished -1.

148 golfers lived their first competition experience under the threat of coronavirus, with extreme precautionary measures and without fans in the galleries to avoid infections.

The Colonial Club, located in Fort Worth, Texas, was full of activity. Three months passed for an exit from the tee of the highest category. The stars returned and disputed this new normal.

The caddies wore coats with the surnames of the players and doctors from the area, who attended patients with Covid-19 in recent weeks.

At 8:46 a.m., all players and staff observed a minute of silence, in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer a couple of weeks ago in Minnesota.

Rose, former world number one, was one of the first to start his participation and had a free round of bogeys. In the afternoon, Varner III, who also signed a day without errors, equaled him at the top of the board.

Ancer was in the morning and accumulated seven birdies on his walk, but a bogey -at the beginning- lowered him a blow away from the leaders. Along with the Tamaulipas, there are Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa (-6).

The Ortiz Guadalajara had an irregular day, closing with a low impact torque; Charlie noted on his card four birds and three bogeys.

For today, the tricolors start the second round at 1:39 p.m. and 6:50 a.m., respectively.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, the world’s top three ranked players, struggled to find rhythm. The Norwegian signed -2; Spanish, -1, and American, -2.

The start of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament, which was played without an audience and with the novelty of placing microphones on the players while they made the journey left the first unpleasant surprise and a veteran former tournament champion in top form.

This time, through the CBS television channel, which has the broadcasting rights of the tournament, instead of hearing “enter the hole”, the expression “jo … what a good shot” was heard by the American Brooks Koepka after the birdie that the Spanish Jon Rahm achieved in the eighth hole that was the pair’s.

The expression was picked up on the broadcast audio, but commentator Jim Nantz immediately caught on and reacted quickly saying, “Well, we expected better amateur-free audio around the field,” Nantz said. “Excuse me if anyone was offended by what they may have heard.”

Most of the players when asked Tuesday about having the microphones open while touring, admitted that it was not something they wanted because they were not comfortable or able to express themselves normally while in action.

Like the one that had the American veteran Tom Lehman, 61, 11 seasons of his career in the Champions Tour, who as champion of the tournament (1995) returned with an invitation to the Colonial Country Club, where he had not played since 2013.

Lehman signed a 65-hit card, to be placed two shots away from the leaders.

