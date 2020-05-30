Positive sign for the world of cinema, that the Venice festival takes place in September

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 30, 2020, p. 8

Rome. The celebration of La Mostra de Venecia in September is a positive sign for the world of cinema after a black year due to the coronavirus, marked by closed theaters, stopped filming and canceled festivals.

The extraordinary, unimaginable situation of a virus that paralyzes the world with thousands of deaths, forced large productions to postpone their filming and important festivals to cancel their editions for 2020, including the great rival of Venice, Cannes, in France, which takes place in May.

Despite this, the organizers of the Venetian competition and in particular the director of La Mostra, the Italian film critic Alberto Barbera, have confirmed that the 77th edition will be held from 2 to 12 September.

Everything points to the fact that by the end of the boreal summer the situation is more normalized, so his team of collaborators continues to work and study the organization of the first post-cancer festival, which must comply with all the new safety and social distancing rules.

The whole world of cinema, which is born from ideas, people, passions, industry, feels at this moment that the best place to celebrate, demonstrate vitality, is the oldest festival in the world. It is as if we started again from 1932, when it was founded, Giorgio Gosetti, responsible for the well-known parallel section La Giornata degli Autori (The authors’ day), assured Afp.

Meanwhile, Barbera, who for now does not want to give statements, has reiterated on multiple occasions that he ruled out the prestigious event being held online, for a virtual viewer.

Many critics are convinced that the number of selected films, generally more than 200 films, and of stars invited to parade through the legendary Lido, will be much smaller this year.

Movie names to be released in July

Anyway, we have not stopped working, Angela Afdenzi, among the festival’s selectors, told Afp, who considers that in this edition “the eyes will all be focused on the films, something very good.”

The list of films, which is usually released in late July, remains a secret, although many wonder about the path of those selected by Cannes and who are in a kind of limbo after having postponed their releases.

This is the case of the latest film by Italian Nani Moretti, Tre piani (Three stories), based on the eponymous novel by the Israeli Eshkol Nevo, which according to the Hollywood Reporter magazine will be presented in Venice.

Other films, like Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, and Pixar’s animated film Soul, have had to change their release schedules.

Those with the Cannes stamp will not be screened in Venice. They may be released at other festivals, such as the Toronto or San Sebastián festivals, says Gosetti, alluding to a distinctive feature of the films that should have been part of the official selection for the French competition. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the director of the French festival, Thierry Frémaux, announced that films with the Cannes label will travel to festivals around the world: We will fight to help the film emerge victorious, he said.

The Mostra is going to become for many a kind of laboratory, due to the need to identify new spaces for the projection of films.

Many argue that the suggestive and huge shipyards of the Arsenal, where the biennials of art and architecture are held, could become the new rooms for a public with a numbered stall and who must attend the screening with a mask after taking the temperature.

I think it is very positive that the Mostra is held. The challenge now is to do it in an innovative way. The coronavirus forces us to seek new solutions, says Frémaux.

