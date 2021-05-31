Positive sensations in the Glickenhaus test at MotorLand Aragón

Glickenhaus had high hopes for the test that the structure had defined for the senior finals at MotorLand Aragón, among other things because it was going to be the last test session of the SGC 007 LMH before making its debut in competition. In fact, within the program that Jim Glickenhaus has defined for the first months of life of his prototype, SCG 007 LMH chassis with number # 709 has completed its particular shakedown on the Aragonese track, while chassis # 708 has been the protagonist of a 30-hour test that has elapsed without major incidents for the team.

The sensations during the test are being positive for Glickenhaus, since # 709 is ready to compete in the 8 Hours of Portimao, the second round of the WEC. After completing the shakedown planned for this chassis without major problems, the # 709 is also fulfilling an extra function since the prototype is being used by Joest Racing staff to practice pit stops and other emergency operations typical of endurance races. In the meantime, Chassis # 708 has completed the 30 hour test also without incident and will now travel to the Nürburgring to lead a team exhibition.

Glickenhaus shows the colors of war that the SCG 007 LMH will wearRead news

Although Glickenhaus is the undisputed protagonist of this test, the truth is that the American team was not the only WEC structure present on the track located in Alcañiz. In fact, The SCG 007 LMH have shared the track with a couple of Oreca prototypes of the LMP2 category, since DragonSpeed ​​and Risi Competizione have also been shooting in Aragon. In this aspect, some sources point out that the Glickenhaus LMH at full performance has been about 1.5 seconds faster than the LMP2, but it is difficult to confirm due to the different circumstances that can influence performance.