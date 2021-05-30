Positive rate for COVID-19 plummets in New York to 0.73%, a record low

15 minutes. The positivity rate in COVID-19 tests plummeted in New York to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic, with an average of 0.73% for 7 days, authorities announced this Saturday.

Up to now, the lowest level that this indicator had registered in the state was 0.75% of a week in August 2020.

Following the upturn in cases in early 2021, the percentage of positives declined steadily in recent months. It reached 8% in January.

A month ago, the positivity rate for COVID-19 in New York was 2% and 2 months ago it was 3.5%.

“Our numbers have been pointing in the right direction, reaching a record low since the beginning of this pandemic, and they continue to do so because of what the people of this state are doing, ”said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a statement, Cuomo encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so, stressing that it is the best way to protect the population.

Progress

During the last day, 140,392 COVID-19 tests were reported in New York, of which 870 were positive (0.62%). This brought the average of the last 7 days to 0.73%.

The number of hospitalizations also continues to decline and of those admitted to intensive care. They are at their lowest level since October 2020.

New York has been one of the great epicenters of COVID-19 worldwide. Accumulates more than 42,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to data from the state government, although other counts speak of more than 52,000.