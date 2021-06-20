Positive outlook for Chinese equities according to Allianz GI

Chinese Equities: Analysis, Outlook, Positioning

According to Allianz Global Investors, until now, 2021 has been a volatile period for China’s equity markets. The first part of this year was a continuation of the 2020 momentum. But after the Chinese New Year there was a short, but rather intense period of profit taking. For Chinese equity fund manager Anthony Wong, the key is in power see past these bouts of volatility, which can be a characteristic of markets in which there is a high weight of retail investors, such as China’s A shares.

“We do not believe this will change the positive long-term outlook for Chinese equities,” says Wong. “Inflows from international equity markets continue and many investors from around the world seek to increase their exposure to the world’s second-largest economy as China’s capital markets open further abroad. Furthermore, the country’s equity market continues to be attractive because it has good diversification characteristics as a result of the low correlation with other asset classes. “

In the coming months, China is likely to continue caught between active regulation and stricter economic policies, on the one hand, and the fundamentally sound health of the corporate sector, on the other. Due to the still favorable fundamental environment, Allianz GI sees market corrections as an opportunity to build or expand longer-term positions. However, investors must be very selective in doing so.

In addition, more and more investors should look beyond the Chinese equity market: RMB onshore bonds, that is, bonds traded in mainland China and denominated in yuan, also offer great potential for diversification and yield premiums over developed market bonds, according to Allianz GI.

A thematic investment focus on China

An alternative and innovative way to have exposure to equities in China, in the opinion of Allianz GI, is through thematic strategies. Andreas Fruschki, Director of Thematic Equities, explained in his presentation at the Asia Conference that Allianz GI’s successful global themed investment philosophy can also be applied to a large and diverse market like China.

Many of the underlying megatrends that can be observed around the world are also unfolding in China, often in a distinctive way. Fruschki brings the example of demographic change:

“While the world population is estimated to grow by more than a further third to around 11 billion people by 2100, China’s population is expected to peak in the coming decades and decline significantly by the end of the century. This is it poses very special challenges for the country and presents investment opportunities. “

Learn to invest in the short, medium and long term

Investment Strategies launches the eighth edition of its practical investment and trading strategies program. Learn everything that individual investors need to invest in the stock market with their own method.

Allianz GI is currently analyzing the best way to invest in China with a thematic approach.

China’s 2060 climate neutrality goal, and why this is already relevant today

The product specialist Shannon Zheng and the equity manager Kevin You They dedicated their presentation to China’s goal of transforming its economy to reach carbon neutrality by 2060. According to Zheng, this is a very ambitious plan:

“It will not be easy for China to achieve these goals. After all, the economic model of the past relied heavily on carbon-intensive industries. As a result, about 30 percent of global CO2 emissions come from China. However, the country’s intentions seem credible to us, as Beijing’s policies are driven by environmental imperatives and the desire to open up new areas of growth and jobs for the economy of the future. “

Kevin You added:

“2060 seems a long way off. However, planning to achieve net zero emissions is already underway and investors would do well to include this in their current analyzes. The transition will bring winners and losers. We see opportunities for structural growth in areas like renewable energies and electromobility, and also in some areas of the so-called ‘old economy’ that are undergoing a transformation. “

Identification of leading environmental companies in Asia using AI

In the final presentation of the Asia Conference, Kunal Ghosh, Director of Systematic Strategies Investmentsexplained the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify environmental signals. Allianz GI has developed and trained an AI that uses natural language processing (NLP) to generate real-time information on the sustainability path of Asian companies from millions of articles.

This information often differs significantly from third party sustainability ratings. “The asset management industry is at an early stage when it comes to integrating AI into analysis and research processes,” notes Ghosh, adding: “For regions where environmental initiatives are gaining importance, such as Asia Pacific and China in particular, AI-powered sustainability models have great potential to help identify the environmental leaders of tomorrow. “