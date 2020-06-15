Nikola Jankovic He has tested positive for coronavirus after enjoying a week full of events in which he shared time with sports figures such as Novak Djokovic or Nikola Jokic, with whom he was at a promotional event in Belgrade a few days ago. The alarms have jumped in the NBA before a possible contagion from the Denver Nuggets center, from whom news is expected in the next few hours. At the moment, Jankovic, who is a member of the Partizan Belgrade, has been quarantined.

Nikola Jankovic is the player that tested positive for Covid-19, KK Partizan announced.

The player is in quarantine now https://t.co/wn8cbBpZpM – Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) June 15, 2020