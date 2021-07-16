in Movies

positive first reactions and relief on featurette

Image of Peacemaker and Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad (2021)

The first press shows of the film have already taken place “The Suicide Squad” from DC, which opens at the end of this month of July in countries like Spain, and in the first week of August in countries like the United States. The criticisms and opinions of the specialized critics have not been long in coming advancing the next film by director James Gunn.

In general, the opinions are quite positive, and Gunn’s work with the film stands out. One of the adjectives that is repeated the most is “madness”, but also fun, with many others also highlighting its action, humor and heart. Precisely in that plane of the action, the R rating has been received very well, and they assure that what we will see is wild, and that it is justified for the film, it is not something free.

Then we have the usual comments that place it as the best DC movie, and there are also several that qualify it as the best director’s movie.

When it comes to cast members, most praised the group as a whole, without highlighting any particular character, although, of those who did, Harley and Bloodsport were the most prominent. This almost seems to confirm the generally assumed idea that they are both the big leads in the movie.

However, one of the great news has been brought by a promotional film feaurette. A new official look published on the film’s Twitter account in which the different characters are reviewed by the director and the actors. On the way, the video leaves quite new scenes not seen before in the film and minute 0:12 brings us the revelation that Sean Gunn to play Calendar Man. It would also appear that we have Double Down around.

