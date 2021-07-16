positive first reactions and relief on featurette

The first press shows of the film have already taken place “The Suicide Squad” from DC, which opens at the end of this month of July in countries like Spain, and in the first week of August in countries like the United States. The criticisms and opinions of the specialized critics have not been long in coming advancing the next film by director James Gunn.

In general, the opinions are quite positive, and Gunn’s work with the film stands out. One of the adjectives that is repeated the most is “madness”, but also fun, with many others also highlighting its action, humor and heart. Precisely in that plane of the action, the R rating has been received very well, and they assure that what we will see is wild, and that it is justified for the film, it is not something free.

Then we have the usual comments that place it as the best DC movie, and there are also several that qualify it as the best director’s movie.

When it comes to cast members, most praised the group as a whole, without highlighting any particular character, although, of those who did, Harley and Bloodsport were the most prominent. This almost seems to confirm the generally assumed idea that they are both the big leads in the movie.

However, one of the great news has been brought by a promotional film feaurette. A new official look published on the film’s Twitter account in which the different characters are reviewed by the director and the actors. On the way, the video leaves quite new scenes not seen before in the film and minute 0:12 brings us the revelation that Sean Gunn to play Calendar Man. It would also appear that we have Double Down around.

Idris Elba’s Bloodsport & David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man are major stand-outs for me (Bloodsport has the coolest weapons, btw). I also thought this was the best we’ve seen of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Her journey in this film is actually quite lovely… and quite bloody! pic.twitter.com/UaeWzU4P5X – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving. James Gunn is fully unleashed. It’s sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless. There’s nothing like it. Damn! pic.twitter.com/GTTMR3EOJD – BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is fantastic! A no holds barred, superhero / comics bonanza. Unpredictable in story, unique in style & full of risks. It’s also violent & hilarious. Action set pieces are insane. Idris Elba, Margot Robbie & rest of cast are awesome. @JamesGunn has done it again. pic.twitter.com/7aLiMLPPf5 – Fico (@FicoCangiano) July 15, 2021

Any doubts you might have over #TheSuicideSquad will vanish after the outrageous opening. It’s a violent, hilarious and unpredictable blockbuster, and everyone will have their own favorite from the terrific cast. It’s just so entertaining that you’ll want to see again instantly. pic.twitter.com/kI8YjqZdsw – Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is a gory & explosive time that perfectly encaptures the chaos & violence of the source material. The cast is excellent together and there’s never a dull moment. Unexpected & fun, one of DC’s best. pic.twitter.com/4LXhNjBo7m – Film Poser ™ ️ Gabriela🌈 (@ gaby_burgos27) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad an action-packed fun time full of wittiness. A perfect chaotic cast ensemble. It’s gory, entertaining & a wild ride. Definitely a step-up from the first one. pic.twitter.com/yfTsX6zm0Y – Film Poser ™ ️ Sofía🌻 (@ ana_sofia53) July 15, 2021

So this skeptic loved #TheSuicideSquad. It is balls to the wall * bonkers * in very entertaining ways. ie If you’re wondering whether James Gunn and that super rad @SuicideSquadWB cast would truly go there w / the material & the R-rating, indeed they DO. pic.twitter.com/hQoGljScTx – Kara Warner (@karawarner) July 15, 2021

I recently got to see #TheSuicideSquad on @IMAX, which was an ill experience. @JamesGunn took full advantage of that hard R, delivering a big bad of MADNESS that’s the most James Gunn film I’ve ever seen. The best choice for a @SuicideSquadWB film, IMO. pic.twitter.com/LTsApE2lnK – KHAL ME IF YOU GET LOST (@khal) July 15, 2021

Had the chance to see #TheSuicideSquad a few weeks ago and MY GOODNESS was it awesome. It explodes off the screen. You’ll love the characters. Epic scale. Awesome action. It’s beyond deserving of the R-rating, by the way. Wild stuff. People are going to love it. SEE IT IN IMAX! pic.twitter.com/LtyiFF4rvu – Jeff D (MovieRankings.net) (@JeffDLowe) July 15, 2021

The Suicide Squad is as funny, irreverent and violent as promised.

What I liked best, though, was its heart. Gunn really balances the silly and the serious in a way that the two compliment each other really well. I dug it. Also? King Shark RULES. pic.twitter.com/QgzSqwxY8C – Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is not only my favorite DC Movie. It’s easily @ JamesGunn’s best film. It’s insane fun and filled with laugh and is exactly what Task Force X should be. – Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) July 15, 2021