© USA Today Sports

Some people in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins organizations have tested positive for COVID-19leaders of the two teams reported Thursday.

The Dodgers’ president of sports operations, Andrew Friedman, said in a video conference that this « is a sensitive issue, » and declined to identify the people who contracted the coronavirus.

« We have had some people in our organization who have tested positive, none with symptoms that have been problematic, » he reported. « This is a very personal issue that, if someone wants to share, they will do so by their own decision. »

Friedman considered « definitely possible » that some players or management may delay their arrival to preseason training, scheduled for next week.

« I don’t know for sure about that at the moment, » he said.

Derek Falvey, Twins chief operating officer, said that in Minnesota there were « a few » players who tested positive recently.

He asserted that each player is « fine », keeping the quarantine at home.

None of the positive cases occurred in players who are currently in Minnesota or Fort Myers, Florida, where the club’s preseason facilities are located. Falvey declined to specify the number of infected players or to say whether they are active in the minor or major leagues.

Prior to recent results in recent tests, the Twins had detected no cases of coronavirus among baseball players or employees, Falvey said.

Major League players will begin preparation on July 1 at club facilities for a shortened campaign to 60 games, which would begin later that month.

In the case of the Dodgers, they have scheduled their first formal training for July 3.

The team has not yet defined the details for testing the players when they return to Los Angeles to prepare for a campaign that was due to open May 26 but was postponed by the pandemic.

Players who test negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Dodger Stadium.

« I think there is no doubt that we are going to have a decent number of positive tests in the preseason and the campaign, » Friedman warned. « It is more important to know how quickly we can respond to this, the treatment options, the quarantine part, to make sure that this does not spread to the group. »

« As long as we can contain this and have good health and safety protocols, I think this will be something we can handle as a group. »