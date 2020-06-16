The main objective of digital marketing is the positioning of a brand, and it is just when registering a website that is related to your keywords to make yourself known on the internet.

Keywords or keywords allow users to find the brand in internet searches and place the brand in the first positions in the results.

As in any strategy, the target audience must be identified and their topics of interest, sections or categories must be recognized. It is from these aspects that we will be able to decide what our key words will be.

Some of them may not make sense with our essence or with what has been described, so the way in which they are used will be fundamental to the image of the brand.

You should not take care of this by yourself, today there are various careers that have arisen due to the need to position yourself on social networks. So looking for a subject matter expert can be of great help.

Since 1980 Michael Porter raised the relevance of the objective variable of competitiveness, this as the central axis of the marketing strategy. At the same time, Al Ries and Jack Trout emphasized the importance of a positioning target variable, as the central point of a marketing strategy.

It was in 2000 that Kevin J. Clancy and Peter C. Kreig were the ones who pointed out in the text Counter-Intuitive Marketing: Archive Great Result, that the importance of two specific topics.

Fundamental themes of this strategy:

Brands manage to position themselves clearly, succinctly and with powerful brands, in addition to competing by making the appropriate choices, this to contribute to a competitive advantage.

From strategies that take scientific information as a starting point, not only must intuition be trusted

Characteristic elements:

· This strategy is perfect for small brands and with little time because they focus on the fundamental points. Which can also be a point against, since it does not allow you to delve into the needs of consumers:

· The requirement of this one focuses on short-term results, so you will need constant monitoring to take the next step.

· It highlights the visual identity on the strategy and substance of the positioning, as this comes later and in the short term it is not the most important thing.

· Another negative point is the clarity in the messages sent to the target because to define this positioning strategy

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299