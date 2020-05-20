A procedural imbroglio involving the Ministry of Education, the Special Secretariat of Culture and the Educational Communication Association Roquette Pinto (Acerp) calls into question the very functioning of the Brazilian Cinematheque, as well as the role that Regina Duarte can play in the entity.

Position announced for Regina Duarte does not exist at the Cinemateca Brasileira

Photo: Telesynthesis

On Twitter, President Jair Bolsonaro said that Regina Duarte, dismissed on Wednesday, 20, from the position of special secretary of Culture, would go to the Brazilian Cinematheque. But although the federal government may have an influence on decisions, nominations for positions would be made by the social organization that runs the Cinemateca.

In March 2018, a partnership was signed between the former Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education, in which the Cinemateca started to be fully managed by Acerp for a period of 3 years, therefore, until 2021. But the suspension of the original contract of the Ministry of Education with Acerp, announced in December 2019 by Minister Abraham Weintraub, rains uncertainties on the situation of the cinema institution, which did not receive transfers from the federal government in 2020.

One possibility of action would be for the government to take the Cinemateca back to its structure (before, it was linked to the Audiovisual Secretariat), a type of demanding bureaucratic process even under normal conditions.

The problem is that since 2013 the Cinematheque has been experiencing one of the worst crises in its history of over 60 years, reaching the point where people linked to the institution release a letter this past weekend, in which they claim that the Cinematheque “has not yet received any portion of the annual budget, the amount of which is on the order of R $ 12 million “, in 2020.

The document continues: “after undergoing an intervention by the Ministry of Culture in 2013, which removed its board and removed its operational autonomy, it is facing a continuous process of institutional weakening that culminates in the current threat of total paralysis”.

In contact with Estadão, ECA-USP professor and one of the signatories of the letter, Rubens Rewald, stated that if the annual transfers are not made, the Cinemateca is at risk of having its electricity cut off due to the lack of payments on the electricity bills.

“The Federal Government’s contract with the Social Organization that administers it – Associação de Comunicação Educativa Roquete Pinto (ACERP) – was terminated at the initiative of the MEC. The current Special Secretariat for Culture, responsible for the Cinematheque, has its administrative ties divided between the ministries This schizophrenic situation makes it difficult for the government to act with the necessary urgency to prevent the bankruptcy of the Cinemateca, while the public administration is dedicated to designing a long-term solution. If the Cinemateca’s budget is not immediately passed on to ACERP , ensuring the maintenance of the minimum number of contractors and the physical conditions of conservation, there will be no need for a breathtaking perspective, as we will have already reached the final solution “, continues the document.

Throughout the day, filmmakers and family members of Brazilian artists expressed concern about the actions that a former secretary may take at the helm of the institution, dedicated, in short, to the history of Brazil.

Read the letter in its entirety, written by the former director of the institution and its “eternal guardian”, Carlos Augusto Calil, from ECA-USP:

“Brazilian Cinematheque calls for help

The Cinemateca Brasileira, the largest archive of films in the country, whose trajectory is internationally recognized, faces a limit situation. In mid-May, it has not yet received any portion of the annual budget, the amount of which is in the order of R $ 12 million.

After undergoing an intervention by the Ministry of Culture in 2013, which removed its board and removed its operational autonomy, it has been facing a continuous process of institutional weakening that culminates in the current threat of total paralysis.

The Cinematheque has the largest audiovisual collection in South America under its custody, whose preservation requires permanent care from specialized technicians and maintenance of strict conservation parameters at low temperature and relative humidity.

Public and private collections that make up the country’s audiovisual memory are in his custody. In addition to their intrinsic cultural value, the works of national producers add economic value; they are a source of industrial income that maintains the dynamics of the sector. The threat hanging over the Cinematheque is not the destruction of values ​​that are only symbolic, but equally tangible.

The Federal Government’s contract with the Social Organization that administers it – Associação de Comunicação Educativa Roquete Pinto (ACERP) – was terminated at the initiative of the MEC. The current Special Secretariat for Culture, responsible for the Cinematheque, has its administrative ties divided between the Ministries of Citizenship and Tourism.

This schizophrenic situation makes it difficult for the government to act with the necessary urgency to prevent the bankruptcy of the Cinematheque, while the public administration is dedicated to designing a long-term solution. If the Cinematheque budget is not immediately passed on to ACERP, ensuring the maintenance of the minimum number of contractors and the physical conditions of conservation, there will be no need for a breathtaking perspective, as we will have already reached the final solution.

The negligence of the Audiovisual Secretariat of the extinct Ministry of Culture towards the Cinemateca caused the fire of February 2016 – the fourth suffered by the institution in its history – in which a thousand rolls of old films were definitively lost, a fact that at the time was relegated by authorities, who have not taken any measures to repair or prevent further accidents.

In February of this year, the installations of the Cinematheque in Vila Leopoldina (São Paulo), which housed part of the collection, were hit by a flood. Once again, the Audiovisual Secretariat abstained from its responsibilities, did not clarify any losses, nor did it adopt measures to protect collections in danger.

If indifference to the future of Brazilian audiovisual heritage persists, the consequences will be even more serious. Without the care of technicians and conservation conditions, the entire collection will deteriorate irreversibly. ”

See too:

Wagner Moura reveals career plans after ‘Sergio’

.