Poses Yanet García for famous magazine cover | Instagram

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García recently posed for the cover of a famous magazine where she looked beautiful and also showed off her incredible heart attack curves with which she has more than one in love.

There is no doubt that Yanet García left his millions of followers with a square eye when he opened his OnlyFans and recently confessed that one of the reasons he did it was to get extra money.

It should be noted that the conductive she was filled with misogynistic criticism for starting to sell exclusive photos, since they even told her that she was a “sold” one.

However, Yanet García made it very clear that this does not matter to him and he will do with his body what he wants, since he does it to form a community with his true fans and, incidentally, earn money.

In an interview with the premium magazine of reliable sources, Yanet García revealed that the OnlyFans thing started thanks to the contingency, since several agencies offered to open his account.

And although at first she did not know anything about it, the host contacted Tim Skotely, creator of the application, who ended up convincing her that it was the best for the type of content she seeks to offer to earn money.

I want to direct my Instagram account to health and wellness topics, and I am passing all the s3x content to OnlyFans. It is a decision that I made for my career, for what is to come and for what follows; in addition, it allows me to create more exclusive and better quality content ”, commented Yanet García.

This is how Yanet García took the opportunity to respond to the haters who claim that “he prost1tuy3”, since he pointed out that in other social networks such as Twitter that happens, however, OnlyFans is not made for that and everyone uses it as they please.

There is no doubt that Yanet García always knows how to cause a stir with his attractive photographs on social networks.

This incredible girl has shown us every day her excellent silhouette and the work that it has cost her to have such charms, leaving little to the imagination of thousands of people.

Yanet García, the famous Mexican presenter and model, as you can see, is also a celebrity on Instagram and on the social network, she is known for raising the temperatures with attractive photographs in swimwear, sportswear and many other images showing her worked silhouette.

As usual, the host has made many of her fans lose their minds on Instagram and other social networks, sharing endless content and praising the work of Yanet García who takes care of her body with daily exercise routines.

And although some people doubt if his derrier is “natural”, Yanet García has been in charge of constantly demonstrating that hard exercises and localized routines have paid off for his slim figure.

And it is that the Mexican model and actress constantly attends the gym, where she not only dances, since she also does heavy exercise that includes doing machines, squats and cardio.

Currently, García is 30 years old and thanks to his professionalism and his charming personality he has earned a space on Mexican television and this is reflected in his different social networks.