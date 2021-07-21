Poses Elsa Jean with Aubrey Kate are “Friends from work” | Instagram

The actress and Instagram celebrity Elsa Jean shared a Photo next to her trans friend and also a colleague from work so to speak, because they both have the same profession, the pretty blonde Aubrey Kate.

Being both stars of adult entertainment, it was more than obvious that they knew each other, given the nature of their work and the environment in which they operate.

It seems that this is not the first time that Elsa dream Y Aubrey cates as they are also known coincide somewhere.

Also read: Get it down! Ana Cheri shows curves of her flirty silhouette

This is because days ago they would have shared both photos and videos on their respective social networks while trying on some dresses.

In their photo you can see that they are again wearing similar clothes, the same fabric although with different shapes, this is to differentiate themselves a bit without looking totally different as if they were sisters.

The place where both enjoyed a delicious tea was in The Plaza Hotel, same that is in New York.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Both Elsa and Aubrey shared the same publication and at the same time, because they have been on their respective social networks for an hour, being both blondes and with beautiful colored eyes, it would not be a novelty that at some point in their careers they have coincided in some movie.