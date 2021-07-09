Pose with nothing! Chiquis Rivera will launch a new song “Pa ti”

Pose with nothing! Chiquis Rivera will launch new song “Pa ti” | Instagram

The singer of regional music Chiquis Rivera again caused great commotion in his followers because he was shown using only a sheet to cover part of his body, he was not wearing anything! This to promote his new song titled “For you“, which will premiere very soon.

This pretty and flirty celebrity from the ranchera music continues his mom’s legacy Jenni Rivera whom many called “La Diva de la Banda” and apparently not only does it with the music but also with some scandals and controversies.

Even if Chiquis Rivera placeholder image has stood out in the music And she has become one of the most important female interpreters of this genre, on some occasions she is overcome by some controversial and scandalous news in which she is involved.

This especially when showing off her voluptuous figure on her social networks on several occasions has become a bit “scandalous”, something that her followers do not mind because they can admire her beauty in all its splendor.

As with her most recent Instagram post, she appears sitting on her bed without any clothing, she is only covering herself with a white sheet.

The photo was shared just 55 minutes ago and has already caused a great commotion among her followers, in less than an hour she already has 126,327 red hearts and 3,517 comments where they admire her beauty and especially her curves of which she is proud herself .

I let go of my hair for you, just for you … “Chiquis wrote.

Probably this phrase is included in the lyrics of her new single, which she herself warns that they will release shortly, surely the image she published is part of the official video.

Chiquis is wearing her beautiful red lips that stand out immediately to the eye, her long hair with some waves, her hips are a little visible to her fans as well as part of her legs, for a long time the singer interpreter of “White dove“She has been the target of criticism due to her figure, which she does not mind, she only takes the positive and ignores the rest.

Being beautiful and curvy, Chiquis Rivera is the pride of curvy girls and models who proudly show every part of her body, in fact she is an example to follow.