Pose Mia Khalifa from behind and fans ask to see a little more!

Sure there will always be some Internet users who want Mia khalifa or any other celebrity always show a little more than what they are already teaching.

Without a doubt the beautiful model and actress Mia Khalifa entertains her fans with any type of content that she shares, especially where she appears showing a little skin, as she did this time.

In the event that you are one of the fans of the Lebanese model, you will know that she currently wears a spectacular and toned figure, a few years ago she was not like that.

That is why we can immediately identify your Photos new to the old, another piece of information that we can also rely on is the rhinoplasty that he underwent a few months ago.

In this image, she appears from the back, wearing a cute two-piece outfit, which by the way is quite tiny and has some black lace, his fans immediately asked if there were any more photos or somewhat specific videos.

This publication was made by one of his followers on his Facebook account, as there are surely hundreds of photos of Khalifa circulating all over the Internet, not for nothing is he extremely popular.