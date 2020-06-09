On video, the trailer for the second season of ‘Pose’.

Each generation feels that they have had to live in the worst moment, but in the New York of the eighties, the racial minorities that were also LGTBI were absolutely certain. To the racism, homophobia and transphobia that they already suffered from always had to add the worst moments of the AIDS epidemic (by the end of the decade, this virus had killed twice as many Americans as the Vietnam War, mainly in big cities); Furthermore, a wave of neoconservatism led by Ronald Reagan made it clear that the ideal future was heterosexual and white. The world, from institutions to microorganisms, simply did not love them. But they had invented another one. The ballroom of drags, where fabulously dressed houses of men and women of the opposite sex competed against each other in parades. Some judges rated according to costume, dance and reality (or rather, realness, the ability to appear real).

Still from the documentary Paris is Burning. THE COUNTRY

These balls had started in Harlem in the 19th century and their popularity had exploded in the 1920s, when they brought together thousands of people, but in the 1980s, with the apocalyptic climate of viruses, cocaine and puritanism that suffocated these minorities, the evenings took on a special intensity. The need to not only survive in the dark but to make sense of an existence that was denied out there resulted in a few vibrant nights of noise and urgency.

These are the nights that Pose recreates, the HBO series that last year ended in a good part of the best of television lists in 2018 and that returns this Wednesday with a second season. The world is still not going through its best moment but at least now look at the drags differently. Today he finds them in haute couture shows and in Prada campaigns; The RuPaul’s Drag Race television contest, which follows the logic of the balls, is one of the most watched programs on Netflix and contestants who today are millionaires have come out of its 12 seasons. One of them stars in the new McDonald’s ad in the United States. And the aesthetics and dances of those nights, in particular the vogueing created by the drags and appropriated by Madonna in 1990, are present in art galleries and theaters around the world.

“It has a lot to do with several of the movements that are united within African-American activism, especially Black Lives Matter,” explains Manuel Segade, director of the Dos de Mayo Art Center, which in 2017 brought a vogueing exhibition to Spain. intersectionality, that is, mixing social class, gender and race. If you are trans, gypsy and poor, you do not live each of these traits separately. And the world of ball represents very well the combination of minorities. In fact, vogueing has become an icon of this movement ”.

Pose exploits the fact that such a vibrant scene is hypnotic, especially for white viewers. But he has the particularity of filming it with money and love, two elements absent in practically all the portraits that have been made before. Balls were a haven of light for these hard-to-fit people in a traditional family, but, seen by a poorly trained eye, they can appear squalid and unhealthy. The image of a man in a wig has for decades had the ability to terrify; and many of the contestants were either homeless or sex workers or had been abused in one way or another. But the series takes advantage of the fact that there are more trained eyes than ever. Artist Rashaad Newsome began organizing balls in New York in 2012 to bring that culture closer to the art world. In 2015, there were exhibitions at the Brooklyn Museum and then at MOMA PS1. From there, they only became more and more present in popular culture and contemporary art, logically interested in the aesthetics of the protests.

The series bets everything on the idea that the present can be understood by examining the eighties, but its historical vocation is different: it fits in the campaign of its producer, the powerful Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story), to tell the story. LGBTI. In recent years, he has premiered on HBO an adaptation of a legendary AIDS play, A Normal Heart, and for FX, he has shot a fable of gay alienation in the 1990s, with American Crime Story: Versace (available at Spain on Netflix). A new movie from The Boys in the Band, a play about six gay friends written before the first Pride was organized, will soon premiere on the platform, reflecting how much self-hatred was part of the experience. homosexual when fighting to be accepted was not an option.

Surely the same thing happens to too many people even 60 years later. But at least, and for what it’s worth, some of them will be able to see Pose, where a drag queen marvels at the beauty of the ball she clings to to survive. “How lucky we are,” he says. “We define ourselves.”