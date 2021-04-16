Porzingis, from “being a team” to “this has happened to me before”

The Mavericks They enter the decisive part of the season, in which they play to escape from the burning that the play-in in the Western Conference can suppose after having started the season with many problems and bad results. They do it, however, with wardrobe problems that are beginning to be seen by everyone and have an impact on image and performance.

Some of the roster has changed, with Johnson and Iwundu leaving the team in March to make way for Redick and Melli in regards to this 2020/21 alone. But it is in a previous relationship where friction is taking place. Kristaps Porzingis, who started the year resting after a knee problem that dragged from the bubble and for which he was operated, is not happy with his role despite the fact that he has been protected in the matches of chained nights and has been increasing his minutes little by little. The Latvian complains, above all, about how little they involve him in the systems, abusing the resource of the long triple with him and when he even gets to receive the ball. The tension, in addition to the coach, is with Luka Doncic, the one who handles the attacks and leads a still inexperienced team in hot moments.

A few days ago, after a fragment that was widely commented on on social networks, Porzingis was asked in Spanish about the evolution of his relationship with Doncic. The servant in Seville showed the seams when answering, going coldly to the subject. “Luka and I are players and we play. We try to help each other. And that’s it, we have to continue as a team,” he said.

After the unexpected and painful defeat, the temperature increased in the Texas game against the Rockets. Porzee reached the fourth quarter with 23 points and more than 50% correct, but in the seven minutes he played in the final heat they did not let him shoot once. His complaint was visible before this question, raised by a journalist. “It’s a good question. These are the plays we’re making. It’s something that had happened to us before,” he blurted out.

Common actions have already been taken in which Porzingis waits outside the perimeter for the ball, insistently asking for it, without it reaching his hands while Doncic carries the ball in his. It is recurring. The Latvian is back in last season’s numbers, 20.7 points per game, but with a higher average of minutes if only the months of March and April are looked at (32.5 per appointment). He continues as Rick Carlisle’s second sword, but dissatisfaction with his participation opens wounds. The shadow of the transfer will become longer if they are not able to close between now and summer. Another major challenge for the Dallas Mavericks.